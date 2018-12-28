Changes coming to HSR bus routes

Several changes to HSR bus routes were announced Tuesday, which the city says were implemented to "build a more modern HSR service that improves the customer experience."

The changes come into effect on April 28. In some cases, the changes mean riders will have to walk to catch buses.

The changes include:

Re-routing of route 7 Locke because of construction, which will require riders to walk into the Locke Street shopping district. The changes will allow routes six, seven and eight to "maintain schedule integrity," the city says.

Permanent re-routing of route 34 Upper Paradise. HSR says buses on this route can't stay on schedule anymore because of "a number of speed calming initiatives" implemented in recent years. The changes should make service "more reliable for customers," the city says. This route is being shortened and now will end at Main and MacNab rather than King and James — meaning people who previously accessed the service on the King corridor will have to walk to Main Street to catch the bus.

Changes to bus stops on King Street between James and MacNab. The city says the stop platform at this location is being expanded to allow for greater accessibility for the routes that operate out of that location.

Trial stop relocation for the bus stop for routes two and three from James and King to James and King William. HSR says this trial will take place from late April until September, and aims to alleviate congestion created by multiple buses trying to service a single platform at the same location while other buses are trying to turn onto James.

For a more information on route changes, the city is asking riders to visit its website.