Hamilton firefighters rescue man in his 60s from Glanbrook house fire

Hamilton firefighters saved a man's life on Saturday after a fire broke out at 810 Nebo Rd., near Twenty Road and Dickenson Road.

Around 3:40 p.m., fire Chief Dave Cunliffe says the Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) was called to a fire at a one-and-a-half storey home with smoke coming from the eves.

Cunliffe says police told fire fighters there was someone still inside the house and after a search and rescue effort, a person was found on the main floor of the house and brought out the back of the home.

The person was unconscious and was resuscitated by firefighters, Cunliffe said.

Hamilton paramedic David Thompson said the man was in his early sixties and is believed to have been a resident of the home.

Thompson said he was transferred to a local burn trauma centre in serious condition, but said the man was speaking to paramedics when he was transferred. The fire chief says there were no other injuries in the fire.

Cunliffe said the fire in the home was contained in one room and quickly extinguished, but the rest of the home was damaged by smoke and heat from the fire.

The cost of the damage to the home is around $200,000 and Cunliffe says the office of the Fire Marshal has been notified about the fire.