Fire crews respond to late night explosion that 'completely' destroyed a Hamilton home

Hamilton firefighters responded late Friday night to an explosion that completely destroyed a house on the Mountain.

The fire department said crews were called to a "multiple alarm" explosion at 279 Bonaventure Drive near Upper Paradise Road and Hadeland Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Hamilton Fire said in an email that the first crews reported that the home "had been completely leveled and there was a large debris field with damage to a number of homes" nearby but no evidence of a fire.

"The search at 279 Bonaventure was completed with no one being found. At this time there have been no reports of any injuries," the email said.

Crews also reported a strong odour of natural gas in the area.

Soon more firefighters arrived and started to sift through the debris and make their way into the home. Firefighters checked homes in the area to ensure that "everyone was out, turning off the natural gas services and checking for any natural gas that might be present in the homes."

Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said "The Gas Company is on scene and working to secure the area. Alectra is also on scene dealing with a power outage related to the blast that is affecting approximately 18 home in the area. The City's Building Department was also on scene inspecting the adjacent homes for any structural issues and stability. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is responding to assist with the investigation."

The email said that the extent of the damage has not yet been determined and any people living in the area who can't return home will be provided shelter by the Red Cross if needed.