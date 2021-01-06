Ontario hospital CEO who vacationed in Dominican Republic has $1M termination clause

The contract for the CEO of an Ontario hospital network who vacationed in the Dominican Republic over the holidays includes a termination clause that entitles him to more than $1 million.

Dr. Tom Stewart was removed as CEO of Niagara Health on Wednesday and resigned, on Tuesday, from a number of health advisory boards including a COVID-19 panel that advises Premier Doug Ford. But he remains as CEO atop the St. Joseph's Health System in Hamilton.

St. Joe's board of directors announced they were meeting on Thursday after Niagara Health announced a new CEO.

All this followed a report on Tuesday afternoon from CBC News which revealed that hospital network officials approved his vacation.

"We are facing a very serious issue and, as a board, must take the necessary time to deliberate and listen to our staff and community," read a statement from St. Joe's board chairperson Sister Anne Anderson.

Why would the hospital network need to pay Stewart?

If St. Joe's terminates Stewart without cause, he's entitled to 24 months of pay according to the contract, dated Aug. 1, 2018.

Stewart received a salary of $604,083.24 and $25,631.76 in taxable benefits in 2019.

If Stewart is fired without cause and begins to receive the compensation, the contract states he must look for permanent work that can pay him what he made as CEO. If he does find other work with the same pay, the hospital network won't have to keep compensating him.

For a limited time, he would also continue to receive some employment-related benefits such as Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, the supplemental executive retirement plan, dental insurance, group life insurance and extended health benefits.

Stewart won't get the 24 months in pay if he is terminated with cause according to the contract. That includes:

A material breach of the provisions of the contract.

Gross neglect or duty.

Disregard or disobedience of any reasonable resolution of the board.

Any wilful act of dishonesty or neglect in performing duties

Conviction of an indictable criminal offence.

The contract and all of its conditions can be terminated if Stewart resigns on terms which satisfy him and the board.

Hospital networks battled outbreaks during vacation

The hospital networks said his approved vacation started on Dec. 18, and in an apology email to staff, a statement attributed to Stewart said his trip included a stay with family at his private home in the Dominican.

He returned to Canada Jan. 5, according to that statement.

"I know that my decision to travel was incorrect and that you are disappointed in me. My greatest regret, after you have sacrificed so much for the last 10 months, is that I have let you down," read the message to staff on Wednesday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and others reacted to his vacation with disappointment.

The day before Stewart started his vacation, St. Joe's and Niagara Health called on the province to take "decisive action" around lockdowns because "COVID infections and hospitalizations are rising rapidly and show no signs of abating."

While he was away, facilities in his own hospital networks battled deadly outbreaks and the government urged people to stay home as the second wave of the virus raged on.

Niagara Health and St. Joe's have not answered questions about who approved Stewart's vacation and why.