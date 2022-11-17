Hamilton mayor urges city to apologize to tenants for not enforcing pest rules

Hamilton's mayor is urging city staff to apologize to the public for not enforcing its pest rules for over four years.

Mayor Andrea Horwath's tweet Thursday came in response to CBC Hamilton's story about how tenants' calls to the city for help with cockroach and bedbug infestations have gone unheard.

Kevin McDonald, a city public health director who oversees the healthy environments division, previously said Hamilton's public health division paused pest control in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

That means landlords who fail to keep buildings free of cockroaches, bedbugs or rats, as required under the city's property standards bylaw, haven't faced bylaw orders or fees.

"This is completely shocking and unacceptable," Horwath posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I've told city staff I expect an apology to the public and immediate measures to address this issue and restart bylaw enforcement."

She said council will ensure the situation is addressed.

Downtown Councillors Cameron Kroetsch (Ward 2) and Nrinder Nann (Ward 3) threw their support behind the mayor.

"Our residents deserve to have health and safety issues like these acted on swiftly," Nann said on X.

"Landlords need to be vigilant in ensuring safe housing to our neighbours who rent. And when they aren't, the city's by-laws are key for accountability."

Public health manager Matthew Lawson previously told CBC Hamilton there's little evidence to suggest rats, cockroaches and bedbugs carry diseases.

However, Health Canada says mice and rats carriers of disease, as well as cockroaches, which also contaminate food.

Bedbugs aren't known to spread disease, but their bites can cause allergic reactions, anxiety and insomnia, according to Health Canada.