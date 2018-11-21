Truck totalled, horse hurt in Norfolk County collision

The driver walked away unscathed, but the same can't be said for the horse.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to a Norfolk County roadway Monday evening after a crash where a truck ran into a horse, investigators say.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Windham Road 6.

Police say a 49-year-old Norfolk County man was driving a pickup truck that was going westbound on the road when a horse ran into the road.

The vehicle sustained "extensive damage" in the crash, a police news release reads.

The driver wasn't hurt, but the horse sustained injuries to one of its rear legs, police say.

"It's not always possible to avoid a collision with an animal, particularly if it suddenly runs onto the road," Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a statement. "But drivers can take sensible precautions to minimize the risk of a collision.

"Motorists are being urged to drive with caution and within the speed limit and to be aware of their surroundings at all times."