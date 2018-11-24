4th person arrested in Six Nations triple homicide investigation

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a fourth person in connection with the deaths of three Six Nations residents.

Police say the charges were laid as part of an ongoing homicide investigation into the deaths of Melissa Trudi Miller, Alan Grant Porter and Michael Shane Jamieson — whose bodies were found dead near London, Ont., last November.

Investigators announced this week that 21-year-old Roland Sturgeon has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Sturgeon was arrested on Tuesday and appeared at a bail hearing in a Brantford courtroom. He was later remanded into custody, police say.

"Police will not comment on specific details to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and any ensuing court processes," a news release reads. "A publication ban continues."

Police previously charged Nicholas Shipman, 36, with three counts of second-degree murder, Thomas Bomberry, 30, with two counts of second-degree murder and Jamie Beaver, 32, with one count of second-degree murder.

Families of the victims of a triple homicide gathered at Six Nations earlier this month for an update on the police investigation. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Kirsten Bomberry, 36, from Six Nations, was also previously charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

The bodies of the victims were found in or near a stolen grey pickup truck in a field at Bodkin Road near Jones Drive, about a half-hour drive outside the southwestern Ontario city.

The victims were all close friends, police say. Miller and Porter were cousins. Family members say Porter and Jamieson were "inseparable."

Miller, a mother of five, was seven months pregnant.

"I'm losing a nephew I've never even met. So please, somebody," said Trevor Miller, Melissa Miller's brother, in November. His words were part of two tearful public pleas the victims' families have made for information.