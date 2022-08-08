Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis found dead in Hamilton apartment; son charged with second-degree murder

Hamilton police have charged a 41-year-old man with second-degree murder after a person believed to be Teenage Head guitarist Gord Lewis was found dead in his apartment.

Brian Lewis, one of Gord's six siblings, told CBC Hamilton the punk rock musician died on Sunday.

Police said Monday afternoon Jonathan Lewis has been charged with second-degree murder. Gord's family confirmed to CBC Jonathan is his son.

Brian described Gord, 65, as "gentle, artistic, musically inspirational, loving and loyal."

Lou Molinaro, a music promoter in the city and owner of former venue This Ain't Hollywood, told CBC Hamilton Monday he was saddened and shocked by the news, calling Gord a "legend" in Hamilton and in Canada's music scene.

"Gord had a big heart, he was gentle and very caring," he said.

Emails sent to media seemingly from son

Det.-Sgt. Sarah Beck told reporters on Monday the police service learned about multiple emails sent to various news outlets about someone's death.

The emails sent on Sunday to CBC Hamilton and others by someone named Jonathan Lewis stated his father was dead.

Beck said based on the information in the emails, officers visited the apartment on Catharine Street South in the city's Corktown area. Police are still at the scene but aren't looking for any other suspects, they said.

Gord Lewis, far right, was the guitarist for the Hamilton punk rock band Teenage Head. His family said he died at age 65 on Sunday. (Submitted by Brian Lewis)

Beck said police believe they know the victim's identity but must do an autopsy for a "positive confirmation" due to the "level of decomposition." The victim is thought to have died two or three days ago, police said.

Police said it appeared the father and son lived together.

"Jonathan was arrested shortly after police arrived at the apartment building," Beck said, adding he lived at the apartment, but it was his father's apartment.

Family of 'the original punk' devastated

Brian said the family is "devastated and conflicted."

"It's the loss of a beloved brother and a very complicated situation," he said.

Brian said Gord loved Andy Griffith, The Honeymooners and The Flintstones.

His dedication to music was also life-long.

A photo from the shoot for Teenage Head’s first album cover. Left to right, Nick Stipanitz, Steve Mahon, Frankie Venom and Gord Lewis. (Teenage Head/Facebook)

"He always wanted to be in a band," Brian said.

Teenage Head was formed in the 1970s and is considered to be a pioneer in the country's punk rock scene.

Music publicist Eric Alper told CBC Hamilton Monday Gord was "the original punk."

More to come.