3 suspects arrested after body found in rural Niagara Falls

Niagara Regional Police have arrested three suspects in a homicide case connected to a body found in rural Niagara Falls.

Police say someone found the body of a 24-year-old Toronto man on March 29 in a wooded area near Ort Road and Marshall Road. A post-mortem revealed it was likely a homicide.

Police arrested two Scarborough men, age 20 and 21, and charged them with second-degree murder. A 25-year-old Welland man is also charged with accessory after the fact.

The suspects will have a bail hearing via video link in St. Catharines court Sunday.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 4406.