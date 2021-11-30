Hometown Hockey coming to Six Nations in the new year

Hometown Hockey is coming to Six Nations.

The touring three-day festival will stop at the Six Nations Sports and Cultural Memorial Centre on Jan. 3, according to a media release from the elected council.

"We are so excited to bring Rogers Hometown Hockey to Six Nations," said elected Chief Mark Hill.

"Our community has had such a tough year with COVID and the searches of former residential school sites; our people really need some joy right now. We look forward to celebrating safely as a community and welcoming Rogers Hometown Hockey to Six Nations."

A tweet from the Hometown Hockey account says it's kicking off 2022 with the visit and tells those who are interested in attending to stay tuned for more details.

"We look forward to celebrating the Haudenosaunee people & their stories on a national Sportsnet broadcast from Six Nations of the Grand River Territory," it reads.

That broadcast hosted by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will feature a game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m.

Hometown Hockey describes itself as an outdoor celebration of hockey with interactive experiences, live entertainment and alumni meet and greets. It's visited more than 130 towns since it was launched in 2014.

Six Nations says it will highlight all the community has to offer, from sports programs to local talent and youth.

Tickets for the event are free, but anyone wishing to attend does need to register in advance.

Six Nations said strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place including a health check, mandatory masks and proof of full vaccination for anyone 12 and older.

More details can be found on the Hometown Hockey website.