Hologram Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly tour heads to Hamilton and Toronto

Two rock and roll icons are coming to Hamilton this year … sort of.

Hologram versions of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly are "performing" as part of a live show being dubbed the "Rock n' roll dream tour" that's heading to Hamilton on Nov. 19. The tour wraps up the next night at the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto on Nov. 20.

Base Hologram, the company putting on the tour, says it features remastered audio from the pair, as well as a live band and backup singers.

"These two men … defined the genre of rock and roll, from writing to recording to the standard band configuration, and they influenced everyone from Elvis to The Beatles," said Brian Becker, Base Hologram chairman and CEO.

The show is heading all over the U.S. and Europe this fall, but the only two Canadian dates are Hamilton and Toronto in November.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone, Roy Orbison Jr. said his dad and Holly played together in the past.

"Being able to reopen his legendary songbook and again hear his voice bounce off great concert hall walls is both a transcendent and cathartic experience," he said.

"Dad jammed with Buddy in Lubbock Texas and helped change music history by turning Buddy on to Norman Petty Studios; Buddy later returned the favor by recording two of Dad's songs on his first Cricket's album. How beyond cool and special that these two great friends, now get to tour the world together."

Both Orbison and Holly are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Orbison died of a heart attack in 1988. He's best known for massive hits like Oh, Pretty Woman, Only the Lonely and for his time in the supergroup The Travelling Wilburys.

Holly died tragically in a plane crash in 1959 that also killed Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper. He helped shape the sound of rock and roll with songs like That'll Be the Day and Peggy Sue.

Tickets for the show at FirstOntario Concert Hall in Hamilton go on sale Friday.