Holiday train rolls into Hamilton for 20th anniversary

The holiday season is pulling into the station in Hamilton tonight, as the CP Holiday train returns to the city for the 20th year.

This year the event features the Sam Roberts band, playing in support of local food banks.

The brightly lit, festive train will arrive in Hamilton at 7:45 p.m. along Lawrence Rd. just south of Gage Park.

Hamilton Food Share is asking people coming out to meet the train to bring along coins and healthy, non-perishable food donations like tuna, beans, rice, pasta, cereal and baby food.

This year's train features 14 rail cars decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights.

The city says Hamilton has one of the largest audiences for the show of any across Canada, with an estimated 15,000 people slated to attend.

A section of Lawrence Road from Kensington to Cumberland will be closed from 5:30 p.m. to approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

During this road closure, there will be no access to and from the Gage Park parking lot, the city says.