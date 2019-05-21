Hamilton public health warning drug users of spike in strep and HIV

Hamilton public health officials are warning people who inject drugs that there's a spike in HIV and a certain type of strep.

Hamilton Public Health Services staff and agencies are trying to connect directly with drug users to warn them, says a media release Tuesday.

There's "an increasing trend" in invasive Group A strep (iGAS) cases among intravenous drug users, it says, as well as newly diagnosed HIV cases.

They're working to get HIV testing for individuals and promote safer injection practices. The public health unit offers fast, anonymous HIV testing.

"These infections can be linked more broadly to issues of health equity including housing instability, mental health, and addictions," the media release says.

The public health unit recommends the following:

Use new and sterile needles every time.

Wash your hands, or use an alcohol-based hand rub, while preparing drugs.

Clean the injection site with an alcohol swab before you inject.

Cook your drugs (including a wash) every time, including heating the solution until it bubbles and letting it cool before injecting.

Prepare and use drugs in hygienic environments, such as Hamilton's consumption and treatment services site at 71 Rebecca St.

Keep all wounds, such as scratches or breaks in the skin, clean and covered. Signs of infection include warm skin, sudden or worsening redness, red streaking, swelling, pus, drainage, pain and fever. If you have these symptoms, see a health care provider right away.

Between Sept. 1, 2018 and May 17, 2019, public health saw 16 people newly diagnosed with HIV, seven of whom were intravenous drug users or people who shared drug equipment. Of the 40 new cases of iGas, 12 were people who inject drugs.

IGAS is a severe and sometimes life-threatening infection. Bacteria invades parts of the body, and spreads when someone else comes into contact with fluids from the nose, throat or sores.