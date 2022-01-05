Hamilton police identify 19-year-old suspect in New Year's Eve hit and run that injured officers

Hamilton police are searching for a 19-year-old woman they say is suspected of driving through a RIDE program on New Year's Eve and seriously injuring two officers.

The woman is also wanted in connection with a separate hit and run from Dec. 31, where officers said they approached a person who appeared passed out behind the wheel, but the driver came to and rammed a cruiser before an arrest could be made, according to investigators.

Police said they've confirmed the 2020 Santa Fe that was involved in that Dec. 31 collision near Fennell Avenue East and Hoover Crescent was the same vehicle that hit officers later that night.

The officers who were injured were taking part in a RIDE check in the southbound lanes of the Claremont Access just before 11 p.m.

A Santa Fe drove through the stop, striking two officers, knocking them unconscious and leaving them seriously injured, said police. Both remain in hospital where they are recovering, according to the service.

The Santa Fe was found a short time later near Inverness Avenue and Belair Avenue without anyone inside.

Police said residents in that area have provided them with surveillance footage and they're asking anyone else with video or who witnessed the collision to contact them.

On Tuesday police said they believe Hannah Pietrantuono was the person involved in both hit and runs and urged her to contact a lawyer and turn herself in.

The 19-year-old is facing charges of failure to stop after causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a vehicle, dangerous operation, flight from police, failure to stop after an accident and resisting arrest.

She also faces two counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to comply with probation, said police.

Investigators said she has brown hair and is five feet nine inches tall and weights about 143 pounds. They're asking anyone who sees her to call 911.