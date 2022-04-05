Boris Brott, the artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal, died Tuesday after a hit and run in Hamilton that led to the driver's arrest a short time later and three officers being injured.

Brott, a renowned conductor and motivational speaker with deep ties to Hamilton, was 78.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of the one and only musical genius and Canadian artistic visionary Boris Brott," the Brott Music Festival said in an afternoon statement on its Instagram account.

The conductor founded the festival and his wife, Ardyth, serves as its executive director.

"He will be sorely missed by all who appreciated his unsurpassed talent and by those who loved him.... As family and staff process this unthinkable news, we ask for privacy at this time," the festival statement said.

SIU investigating

Hamilton police reported a hit-and-run incident earlier Tuesday in the city's Durand neighbourhood, later saying a 78-year-old man had died. They did not confirm the identity as Brott, but told CBC there were no other fatal pedestrian collisions in the city Tuesday.

Police said someone called 911 at 10 a.m. ET about a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on Hamilton Mountain.

"Dispatchers issued an all-car broadcast requesting patrol officers to look out for the vehicle," a police media release said.

At roughly 10:20 a.m., a man was hit on Park Avenue South at Markland Street.

Police said he was taken to hospital, but later died.

A police chase following the incident has spurred an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), after three officers and the driver were hurt.

Police said the driver left the scene, but was arrested at Elmwood Avenue near Garth Street.

The three officers and the accused were taken to hospital, according to police.

Hamilton police's reconstruction unit is investigating the collision and police were using a drone at the scene.

CBC Hamilton is awaiting more details from police and the SIU.

Tributes pour in

Reaction and tributes to Brott's death began pouring in soon after news of his death.

"I'm so very sorry to hear about the tragic passing of Boris Brott. He was a great musical ambassador for the City of Hamilton. A great loss," wrote the Hamilton-based band Junior Boys on Twitter.

"Absolutely shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Boris Brott. His was a Canadian treasure and his visionary, musical talent made all Hamiltonians proud," said Sandy Shaw, a Hamilton member of provincial parliament.

Absolutely shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Boris Brott. His was a Canadian treasure and his visionary, musical talent made all Hamiltonians proud. Ted and I extend our deepest condolences to Ardyth and family ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/7n5UvuY23A">pic.twitter.com/7n5UvuY23A</a> —@shaw_sandy

The Brott Music Festival was launched in 1988 in Hamilton. It said Brott developed six Canadian orchestras, including the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was music director there for 23 years. In 1987, he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada.

The Orchestra classique de Montréal issued a statement, saying it was in "shock and disbelief."

"Boris Brott was the heart and soul of the Orchestra Classique de Montreal, an extraordinary ambassador of classical music, recognized beyond our borders, a mentor to countless young musicians and a very dear friend to many among them we. His sudden death leaves a deep void in the music community and a great sadness in our hearts," read the statement.

The hit and run Tuesday marks Hamilton's seventh crash leading to the death of a pedestrian this year.

This incident is among a string of collisions that have killed seniors.

Police say anyone who saw Tuesday's incident or has video can contact Det.-Sgt. Catherine Lockley at 905-546-3833.