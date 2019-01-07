Hamilton man banned for life from driving charged in hit and run: police

A Hamilton man who police say had been suspended for life from driving is now facing several charges after a hit and run incident in the east end Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Gage Avenue North and Beechwood Avenue. According to a police news release, a white Honda Accord had run into a grey Dodge Avenger that was parked at the time.

"Both vehicles had sustained heavy damage," the news release reads. "Witnesses directed police to a nearby residence where the driver was last seen entering."

Police later found the man walking away on a nearby street, and arrested him. Investigators say they searched him and the immediate area, and found "several items discarded by the male as he attempted to flee the scene," including credit cards, car keys, and "personal items belonging to others."

After running a background check, the officers found the man had an "extensive court-related driving history" which included his licence being "suspended for life."

Police say they also discovered the Accord had been stolen from out of town.

A 47-year-old Hamilton man is now facing charges of possession of stolen property, failing to remain at the scene of a crash, driving while disqualified and driving while under suspension.

He was held for a bail hearing Monday.