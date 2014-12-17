Here's the book Hamilton's library thinks you should read

Crafting your summer reading list? The Hamilton Public Library has a suggestion for you.

The library announced its "book every Hamiltonian should read this year" at an event Thursday night.

The 2019 title is In Search of the Perfect Singing Flamingo, a novel by Guelph author Claire Tacon.

"It's a great read for the summer," said Rita Bozz, manager of program development.

The library picks a "Hamilton Reads" title each year to promote reading, dialogue and a "shared community experience," said Bozz.

They look for books with a broad appeal, a Canadian author (preferably someone close to Hamilton) and themes around which the library create programming.

In Search of the Perfect Singing Flamingo is about "living with disability, family dynamics and a wacky road trip," the library said. It's centred on a man and his daughter who has the developmental disorder Williams Syndrome.

Picking the book was "just an easy decision," said Bozz, noting that staff also know library customers who have Williams Syndrome. The book was produced by Hamilton publisher Wolsak and Wynn, which was also a "big drawing point."

Author Claire Tacon will be talking to book clubs about her Hamilton Reads title, 'In Search of the Perfect Singing Flamingo.' (Submitted by the Hamilton Public Library)

The library will host several events this year inspired by the book — including discussions, illustration contests, writing workshops, a caregiver education series, and an "unbirthday party" inspired by a Brantford teen with Williams Syndrome.

Tacon, the author, will do a book reading and Q and A on November 21, and will moderate a panel discussion in December for the International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

Several Hamiltonians are joining the book bandwagon. Eleven library book clubs are reading In Search of the Perfect Singing Flamingo this year, and the author will talk to members via Skype.



Last year's Hamilton Reads title was Beautiful Scars by Tom Wilson, which Bozz says attracted a number of readers.