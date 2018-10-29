Toronto member of Hells Angels arrested in Niagara Falls for assault: police

A member of the Hells Angels was arrested Sunday, police say, after officers were called to the area of the biker gang's Niagara Falls clubhouse for reports of a suspicious person.

Investigators took the 24-year-old into custody before bringing him to hospital because they suspected he was under the influence. Officers also seized a quantity of suspected oxycodone.

Police say the man is a member of the club's Toronto West chapter.

He's charged with mischief under $5,000, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and assault.