Woman, 35, taken to hospital with minor injuries after helicopter crash in Brantford, Ont.

A 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a helicopter crashed in southern Ontario on Sunday morning, police said.

Officers in Brantford, Ont., responded to the scene at Golf Road and Powerline Road near the Grand Valley Christian Centre at 7 a.m., according to Staff Sgt. Dave Disher.

Chris Krepski, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), said the Robinson R44 helicopter, operated by Apex Helicopters, was doing aerial spray work north to northeast of the Brantford Airport.

"The helicopter clipped a power wire resulting in an accident," he said.

Russell King, Brantford paramedic chief, said the woman was the only one in the helicopter.

"They found one conscious patient with fractures and other minor injuries," he said.

"It was her lucky day to buy a lottery ticket."

King said the woman was conscious when taken to Hamilton General Hospital and went there because she needed a trauma bypass.

Images from the scene appear to show the helicopter's tail snapped and rotor bent. The cockpit appears to have been reduced to twisted metal.

The TSB is investigating the crash and police said they are at the scene as security. TSB doesn't assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

Disher said there are road closures in the area and it's unclear when the road closures will end.