Motorcyclist dead on QEW in Burlington after 3-vehicle crash

A male motorcyclist is dead after a collision involving four vehicles on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, the OPP say.

The crash led to significant delays along the westbound QEW.

OPP say the collision, which happened just after 6 p.m. near Appleby Road, involved a motorcycle, transport truck, and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was found without vital signs at the scene and was transported to hospital but later died. Police are trying to get in touch with next of kin and did not provide any more details on the victim.

"Roads are dry, the sky is clear, it's a beautiful evening and sadly here were are knocking on a door right now, letting family know a loved one is never coming home," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter.

Fatal motorcycle collision: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> WB at Applyby line closed for investigation <a href="https://t.co/Mtr6B7sbsx">https://t.co/Mtr6B7sbsx</a> —@OPP_HSD

There were no other injuries reported.

The QEW westbound was closed at Appleby line for the investigation until shortly before 11 p.m.