The mother of a 24-year-old woman who died a day after going to a St. Catharines, Ont., hospital with back pain in December says she has "more questions than answers" in the waking of receiving two separate reports she cites as being "inconsistent" with each other.

The hospital network — Niagara Health — and Niagara Emergency Medical Services (EMS) conducted their own internal investigation into the death of Heather Winterstein.

Her mother, Francine Shimizu, told CBC Hamilton she received the findings about a week ago, but didn't share the specifics on the advice of her lawyer.

"It was quite upsetting to see what they found and also the fact that they were inconsistent. I was left with more questions than answers," said Shimizu, who has ties to Six Nations of the Grand River.

"I feel like I'm reliving it all over again ... none of that will bring Heather back."

On Dec. 9, Winterstein went alone to the emergency department at St. Catharines General Hospital for a severe backache, her family says. Earlier that week, she had fallen down some stairs at her father's house where she had been living and was in a lot of pain, her mother had told CBC.

Winterstein died less than 48 hours later. Her family said she was initially sent home with Tylenol, but returned to hospital the next day, only to collapse in the waiting room. They say they were later told by the local public health unit that she had died from a Strep A blood infection.

Family calls for coroner's inquest

After Winterstein's death on Dec. 10, the family began questioning whether had received the right care, and whether her drug use or Indigenous heritage may have played a role in her treatment in some way.

Now, Shimizu, Six Nations of the Grand River and the Niagara chapter of Native Women Inc. are calling for a coroner's inquest.

Lynn Guerriero, Niagara Health's president and CEO, confirmed in a statement to CBC Hamilton that Niagara Health's internal investigation is complete, but the findings won't be public to maintain Winterstein's privacy.

She said the review, which took place in January and February, followed a structured process used by all Ontario hospitals, and involved Niagara Health Emergency Department and intensive care unit program staff, physicians, leadership, and the Niagara Health Quality of Care Reflective Review Committee.

"Our internal review identified some opportunities for improvement to help us provide the best possible care for everyone, particularly during times of overcapacity and health system pressures."

Guerriero didn't share the recommendations, but said Niagara Health is now reviewing how its emergency department works, and how it identifies and supports patients from equity-seeking groups.

An image shared on snapchat of Heather Winterstein, right, and her mother, Francine Shimizu, from 2020. Shimizu says two reports on her daughter's death have left her with 'more questions than answers.' (Submitted by Francine Shimizu)

Shimizu said while she wasn't surprised by what she read, she feels the hospital network and EMS are taking the situation seriously.

External review still to come

Guerriero said there's now a dedicated social worker for the emergency department to support non-medical needs, and Niagara Health is piloting a technician role in the department who will observe and reassess patients in the waiting room and help those who come in via ambulance.

Without details of the report, it's unclear how Winterstein's case prompted these changes.

"The goal of our staff and physicians is to make our hospitals safe, culturally welcoming spaces for everyone," Guerriero said.

Shimizu said the recommendations are a start, but more should be done.

Niagara EMS chief Kevin Smith confirmed the findings of EMS's separate internal review were also shared with the family recently.

Smith didn't immediately respond to the family's reaction to the findings, which have not been shared with CBC, but said the service is "striving to better serve all members of our community, which is why we value learning from every patient interaction, training, and partnership opportunity."

Both Niagara Health and Niagara EMS said they're co-operating with a coroner's investigation that was prompted after Winterstein's death.

After that, Niagara Health said, there will be an independent third-party review into Winterstein's care and the experiences of Indigenous patients.

'This can't be ignored'

Shimizu said she's expecting some results from the coroner soon.

Shimizu, Six Nations of the Grand River and the Niagara chapter of Native Women Inc. want a coroner's inquest that would go be beyond the current investigation and include a public hearing before a jury of five community members.

"There are numerous important questions that need to be answered, both for Heather's family and for the public," read a statement from Six Nations' elected council on Thursday.

"There must be a full analysis done of why the system failed Heather Winterstein and how this can be prevented in the future."

Winterstein, pictured around Christmas 2018. Her death in December is prompting calls for an inquest. (Submitted by Rosemary Ripper)

Shimizu said those calls make her feel supported.

"It makes me feel that this can't be ignored."

Stephanie Rea, the issues manager at Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner, said she couldn't confirm if it received an formal request for an inquest and the office hasn't decided if it will hold a discretionary inquest.

According to Rea, the circumstances of Winterstein's death don't fit the criteria for a mandatory inquest.

According to the coroner's website, one can proceed if:

There's enough information is known from a death investigation to support an inquest.

It's desirable for the public to have an open and full hearing of the circumstance of a death.

A jury could make useful recommendations to prevent further deaths.

In the meantime, Shimizu and her family will be honouring Winterstein's life.

The community is holding a memorial round dance with the Niagara Regional Native Centre oln Friday at noon at the Market Square in St. Catharines.