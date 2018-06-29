Environment Canada issues heat warning for Hamilton

Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for Hamilton and the area ahead of what is expected to be a very hot holiday weekend

The weather agency says "Beginning today and continuing through the Canada Day long weekend, daytime highs are forecast to reach the low to mid thirties with humidex values into the mid forties. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid twenties, except high teens in some rural areas, providing little or no relief from the heat."

Environment Canada says the hot weather could last into next week and could be "the most significant heat event in the past few years."

The agency warns that the heat risks are greater for kids, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.



The agency says to "Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

The City of Hamilton is setting up "cool places" where people can take a break from the heat and also offering free family, adult and senior swims, according to a media release. Hamilton's 10 outdoor pools will open for the summer today.

The Salvation Army will also be distributing water to those in need of hydration.

Do not leave kids or pets in hot cars

City staff are warning people to drink plenty of water and to avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages on hot days.

Residents are also reminded to dress for the weather in lightweight, loose-fitting clothes and to use sunscreen.

The city also issued one final word of warning: "Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles. Temperatures in a car can become life-threatening within minutes."