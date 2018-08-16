Health unit raises alarm after 3 suspected overdose deaths in Brant County

The Brant County Health Unit is raising alarm about the possibility of a deadly new chemical on the streets after three people died of suspected drug overdoses over the weekend.

The weekend deaths bring the number of fatal overdoses in the county for the first three months of the year to 17, the same number of deaths as in all of 2018.

That rapid spike in fatalities has raised serious concerns for the health unit, which is responding by opening its doors and offering Naloxone kits to family and friends of opioid users.

Brantford police say emergency crews responded to separate calls about drug-related fatalities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A 34-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 45-year-old man who was found in the city's downtown core, were all pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Police are also reporting three other calls about overdoses — two of which came less than an hour apart — where patients were rushed to the emergency department.

Deaths are 'disheartening'

Investigators are working with the coroner on each case, but say they suspect fentanyl is a contributing factor.

Malcolm Lock, the county's chief medical officer of health, has a theory of his own.

"We suspect there may be a new chemical or a new opioid equivalent on the streets," he explained. "[It] is particularly worrisome because people won't know what they're taking necessarily and it seems like very small doses seem to be winding up making it lethal."

Ideally what we need to do is to be looking at ... why people subject themselves to these types of situations by using drugs in the first place. -Malcolm Lock, Brant County Health Unit

Lock said health officials don't have anything to substantiate their theory at this point, but noted police in nearby Woodstock reported six overdoses over the same weekend, one of which was fatal.

He also described the deadly weekend as part of a "dramatic increase" in fatalities and pointed out the number of overdose-related deaths in Brant County so far this year is double the number for the same period of 2018.

If the rate of deaths continues, Lock said, the county would be looking at a total of 68 this year.

"It's particular disheartening because back in 2016 and 2017 we noticed in Brantford that our rates were exponentially increasing so we put together this group to try to combat a lot of that," he said, adding that cooperating between police, social housing and other community groups brought the county's high level of deaths in line with the provincial average last year.

The deaths come just as Ontario's government announced approval for 15 supervised injection sites across the province.

Health minister Christine Elliott pledged those sites will save lives and said the government takes the opioid crisis "very seriously."

Health unit opening its doors

For Brantford, the nearest approved site is in Hamilton, about a half hour drive away.

Lock said the city doesn't have a supervised injection site of its own, and knew the government wasn't planning to consider new locations, so staff never formally pursued one.

Instead, they've been stuck reacting to the crisis rather than preventing what he called "unnecessary and avoidable" deaths.

"Ideally what we need to do is to be looking at the root cause and why people subject themselves to these types of situations by using drugs in the first place," Lock added.

With that in mind, Lock said the health unit is sending staff members out to areas in the county where they know drug use is a problem to let people know Naloxone is available. They're also opening their doors for the next week or so.

"Anyone who is friend or relative of someone using opioids can come in and pick up a kit … should they be unfortunate enough to have have a friend or family member involved in one of these reactions."