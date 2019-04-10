Health officials say there's a lab-confirmed case of measles in Niagara

Health officials in Niagara say they're investigating a lab-confirmed case of measles.

In a statement posted to its website, Niagara Public Health says it's working with emergency services to investigate the case that was acquired by an adult who was travelling outside of the country.

Anyone who visited the following locations is warned to watch for signs and symptoms of measles and asked to make sure their vaccination is up to date as they may have been exposed to the contagious disease.

April 28:

Philippine Airlines direct, departing flight from Manila. Flight No. PR118 at 4:55 p.m.

The flight arrived at Terminal 3 at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto between 8 and 11 p.m.

May 1:

Eastern Chinese Restaurant, 1 Stone Mason Dr., Markham between 5 and 7:30 p.m.

May 2:

Petro-Canada Convenience Store, 9249 Ninth Line, Markham between 9 and 11 p.m.

May 3:

​Niagara Health Welland Site, 65 Third St. emergency room between 7 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Officials say the hospital is also working with public health to make sure anyone who may have been exposed in the emergency department is identified and contacted directly.

Measles starts with cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and fever, according to the health department. A rash will develop on the face after about four days and move down the body. White spots may also be present inside a person's mouth.

The disease spreads easily and public health is recommending anyone born after 1970 get two doses of the vaccine.

"If you think you may have measles and need to see a doctor, you must call ahead to the doctor's office, walk-in clinic, or emergency department," reads the statement. "This will allow health care staff to manage your care appropriately."