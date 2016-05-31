The aunt of a girl who was advertised on Craigslist and sexually abused is devastated that one of her niece's abusers is being transferred to a healing lodge in Quebec.

The man, then 37, was convicted in 2018 for sexually abusing his then-girlfriend's six-year-old daughter. He pleaded guilty to making and possessing child pornography, sexual interference, and voyeurism.

He was sentenced to 13 years and three months in prison which, after accounting for time served, would mean a sentence of 10 years and 205 days.

But now, he is being transferred from Warkworth Institution — a medium-security facility — to Waseskun Healing Centre, a minimum-security facility in Quebec.

The girl's aunt was notified by Correctional Service Canada by phone a day before the transfer was scheduled to take place. A letter shared with CBC Hamilton said this date was Oct. 2. She calls it an "unbelievable" move considering the offence.

"This is a despicable crime," she said. "It's not fraud or theft — it's disgusting. And anybody who had to sit in that courtroom and listen to the graphic details of what happened would tell you that it's the worst of the worst.

"I think somebody needs to be held accountable for what's happened. And I won't rest until that happens."

Correctional Service Canada told CBC Hamilton it could not confirm where the man was, but is reviewing the case.



"CSC is in contact with the victims in this case and is aware of the victims' concerns," said spokesperson Véronique Rioux. "For privacy reasons, we cannot confirm the location of an offender; however, we can confirm that CSC is closely reviewing this case."

A spokesperson for Public Safety minister Ralph Goodale said that he "welcomes CSC's review of this case and has asked the commissioner to examine whether all relevant policies were properly followed and whether those policies are the right ones for inmate management and public safety."

The electronics seized, which helped Hamilton police make arrests after multiple assaults of a six-year-old girl. (Hamilton Police Service)

The abuse started in April 2016 and lasted for 18 months. The man would invite adults to come over after people in the child's house were asleep, and then the girl would be assaulted vaginally, orally and anally.

The man also had 4,117 images and videos in a child pornography collection, where all but 147 files were of the girl.

When Justice George Gage provided his ruling, he said that no sentence would "restore (the girl's) innocence, nor can any sentence soothe the pain of the indelible scars."

Five people were convicted in relation to the case.

Transfer 're-victimizes' family

In letters sent to Correctional Service Canada executives shared with CBC Hamilton, the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime wrote that the transfer is "horribly re-victimizing."

The transfer has "outraged" both the centre and the aunt.

"They just keep re-victimizing the victims," the aunt said. "If I want to fight this...I need to take time out of my life and make sure that this is overturned somehow. How does this even happen?"

In the letter, interim executive director Aline Vlasceanu asks the same question. She said the organization is confused how an offender, who was convicted for serious crimes, could be transferred to a minimum-security location, as these decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

"It's devastating," the aunt said. "This is a slap in the face."

Defence attorney Cody Cornale previously said the man convicted is Indigenous and suffered an abusive childhood, including sexual abuse at the hands of his step-father. When the man attempted to report it, nobody believed him.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action call upon governments to work with "Aboriginal communities to provide culturally relevant services to inmates on issues" including overcoming the experience of having been sexually abused.

It also includes the elimination of barriers to the "creation of additional Aboriginal healing lodges within the federal correctional system."

The names of those involved have not been included in order to protect the girl's identity.