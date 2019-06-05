Police investigate anti-Semitic, racist messages in Burlington

Anti-Semitic and racist messages, Halton police say, were found around Burlington. Police are investigating the incidents as hate crimes and want help identifying two suspects.

"Hate-motivated" messages were posted in six separate places over the past two weeks, police said. Four of those messages were anti-Semitic.

A racist note "against the black community" was left on a vehicle near Dundas Street and Guelph Line on May 21, Detective Steve Siomra said.

Two days later, an anti-Semitic image was left on a traffic post at Walkers Line and New Street.

On May 26, "hate propaganda" images were found on several cars in the parking lot of a church near Mainway and Walkers Line, police said. The images were "anti-religious," said Siomra, and police are still determining which faith group they targeted.

Four days later, someone reported an anti-Semitic message written on their vehicle in marker, police said.

This weekend anti-Semitic pictures were found on the front doors of the Burlington Art Gallery and then Burlington City Hall. One of the same images was found on the gallery, city hall and on the traffic post earlier that week.

Police linking the hate crimes

Police are linking the incidents and investigating them as "hate crimes that willfully promote hatred."

Images of two suspects were taken outside Burlington City Hall. Anyone with information about the suspects asked to contact Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.

"Hate crime has no place in any community, and I am confident that the persons responsible behind these ignorant, cowardly and hateful acts will be quickly identified with the public's assistance," said Deputy Chief Nishan Duraiappah in a press release.

"No one has the right to make another person feel fearful because of the colour of their skin, race, religion, ethnic origin or any other factor. The Halton Regional Police Service is committed to fully investigating these crimes and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice."

Siomra said police are still investigating whether the messages were targeted against specific people.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2315 or ext. 2316 or the on-duty 3 District Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4777 ext. 2310.