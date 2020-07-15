Hamilton police searching for man who torched parked pickup truck

Hamilton police are looking to identify a man who they say torched a parked pickup truck.

On June 12, police and Hamilton Fire Department were called to a house on Mount Pleasant Drive for a vehicle fire.

Police say the homeowner had woken shortly after 4:30 a.m. to find his 2017 GMC Sierra truck on fire in his driveway.

Footage from cameras in the area shows that a man stopped for a few minutes by the parked truck and then walked away as the vehicle ignited in flames. The truck sustained significant damage.

Police say the man was wearing a flannel shirt and dark pants.

They're asking anyone with information on the man's identity or the investigation to call acting detective Sgt. George Gallant at 905-546-2991 or Crime Stoppers.