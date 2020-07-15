Skip to Main Content
Hamilton police searching for man who torched parked pickup truck
Hamilton·New

Hamilton police searching for man who torched parked pickup truck

The man stopped by a parked truck for a few minutes before walking away as the vehicle ignited in flames.

A man woke up to find his truck in flames

CBC News ·
Hamilton police say a man stopped by a parked truck for a few minutes before walking away as it burst into flames. (Hamilton Police Service)

Hamilton police are looking to identify a man who they say torched a parked pickup truck. 

On June 12, police and Hamilton Fire Department were called to a house on Mount Pleasant Drive for a vehicle fire. 

Police say the homeowner had woken shortly after 4:30 a.m. to find his 2017 GMC Sierra truck on fire in his driveway. 

Footage from cameras in the area shows that a man stopped for a few minutes by the parked truck and then walked away as the vehicle ignited in flames. The truck sustained significant damage. 

Police say the man was wearing a flannel shirt and dark pants. 

They're asking anyone with information on the man's identity or the investigation to call acting detective Sgt. George Gallant at 905-546-2991 or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now