Hamilton warned to brace for 80 km/h wind gusts Friday
Storms and strong winds predicted for Friday
Environment Canada is warning Hamilton residents to brace for strong, westerly winds with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h.
A special weather statement from the weather authority warns even higher winds and thunderstorms could be possible.