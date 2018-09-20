Skip to Main Content
Hamilton warned to brace for 80 km/h wind gusts Friday

Hamilton warned to brace for 80 km/h wind gusts Friday

The winds is expected to pick up Friday afternoon and into the early evening with even higher winds possible and thunderstorms, according to a special weather statement from the weather authority.

Storms and strong winds predicted for Friday

CBC News ·
A woman reacts as her umbrella flips inside out as she shields herself from the rain and wind. Environment Canada is warning wind gusts up to 80 km/h are expected to sweep Hamilton Friday. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Environment Canada is warning Hamilton residents to brace for strong, westerly winds with gusts between 70 and 80 km/h.

The winds is expected to pick up Friday afternoon and into the early evening as the weather front rolls through the region.

A special weather statement from the weather authority warns even higher winds and thunderstorms could be possible.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us