Hamilton transit workers are planning to strike on Thursday, union says

After rejecting the latest offer from the city, Hamilton transit workers are planning to go on strike Thursday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107, the union representing Hamilton transit workers, announced Sunday night their members rejected the city's latest offer and "there will be a legal strike of the HSR transit system effective November 9th from 12:01 am."

Ninety-four per cent of ATU members who voted chose to reject HSR's last offer, the union says.

"Our members were infuriated with the latest proposal as it falls short of inflationary pressures and the cost of living," ATU Local 107 President Eric Tuck said in the media release.

The union said in a press release that HSR was giving "double-digit increases of up to 15 per cent going to highly paid non-union staff while offering transit workers a 3.2 per cent increase that does not address the shortfalls to transit operators, administrative and skilled trades maintenance staff."

HSR workers are set to strike Thursday. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Tuck said in the media release "that it is extremely difficult to hire and retain new transit workers when the wages do not keep pace with the economic times, and when neighbouring transit agencies ... pay far more in superior wage packages."

"Our expertise and skills are in demand, and we refuse to be left behind while bureaucrats benefit with record raises and the ability to work from home two to three days per week," he said. "Our transit workers were on the frontlines during the pandemic, and we don't have the luxury of working from home."

The release said ATU Local 107 is committed to continue bargaining, but without a deal, plan to strike.

'Make alternative arrangements,' city says to residents

In a separate media release on Sunday night the city advised riders to "make alternative arrangements" starting Thursday "including walking, carpooling, utilizing the City's carpool, carshare, taxi, bikeshare, smart commute and e-scooter programs and working from home if possible."

The city said the DARTS specialized transit service will not be affected.

The city said its offer to transit workers included "a salary of $79,726 in the final year (2026) of the agreement."

The offer, according to the city, included a 3.75 per cent increase retroactive to January 2023 and three per cent increases in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The city also said it has been bargaining with the union since February.

"We know how important transit is to the residents and businesses of Hamilton and the City believes the best outcome is a mutually agreeable resolution with ATU Local 107 that helps avoid service disruption," Acting city manager Carlyle Khan said in a media release.

"With a strike date announced, the City will being to implement its contingency plans and we are advising all transit customers to do the same."