Transgender students say Hamilton schools need to do more to protect and support them

Transgender students and their families say Hamilton's public and Catholic school boards need to do more to protect and support them as they face daily issues from students and staff.

Crystal Kells, who uses they/them pronouns, says their 10-year-old transgender daughter Keeyan has had issues with her Grade 4 teacher at St. Joachim Catholic Elementary School since the start of the school year.

Kells said the teacher has been misgendering Keeyan despite repeated reminders about it. Kells says it's beyond an accident now, calling it "constant discrimination," especially because of Keeyan's appearance.

"If you were to see her, you wouldn't know any different ... she looks like a binary girl, acts like one, talks like one, so it's hard to see or think of her as anything else," Kells told CBC Hamilton.

The issue of misgendering is important, as transgender people have higher rates of suicide and mental health issues than others, according to research. A recent study led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto suggests such concerns are linked to the discrimination they face.

Kells said Keeyan's former name appeared on screen during virtual schooling and the teacher wasn't quick to help.

Using a trans person's former name is also called deadnaming and, like misgendering, can be harmful.

Kells said they tried meeting with the teacher before the school year started to avoid any issues, but the teacher declined. Kells also said the school's principal and superintendent haven't been supportive and haven't taken their concerns seriously.

"There are thousands of LGBTQIA+ children in our city (out AND not out) that don't have the love and support my child has and the severe damage that any of THOSE children might face at the hands of these women is too much for me to bear. I will be fighting this hard," reads part of the email with their formal complaint to the Hamliton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB).

Alex, a Grade 8 student at Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary School in Hamilton, said their teachers have consistently misgendered them and have used their former name, but they seem to go unpunished. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Board spokesperson Marnie Jadon said HWCDSB is taking the concerns "very seriously."

"We are fully committed to the dignity of each individual and ensuring that they feel welcomed and accepted in our schools. The concerns have been brought to the attention of our senior administration and will be fully investigated."

Kells said they're in contact with the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) and the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, and plans to file formal complaints.

Trans student numbers not tracked

Alex, a Grade 7 student at Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary School, told CBC Hamilton earlier this year that teachers consistently referred to them by the wrong gender and used their former name. They added that unlike students, who have reportedly been suspended, none of the teachers seem to face any consequences.

"It made me not like school and not want to go there," Alex, who is only being identified by their first name due to their age and safety concerns, previously said.

Two months after Alex went public with those issues, they said there have been marginal improvements, but they still feel administrators aren't doing enough. Aside from issues with staff, Alex added, they face questions from students about their identity whenever they use the washroom.

Alex added they aren't surprised to hear fellow trans students like Keeyan say they're facing similar problems.

Caspian Richard, a transgender Grade 9 student in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, says other transgender students face bullying, and local schools should do more to help. (Submitted by Hannah Pynckle)

When Alex spoke out, the public school board told CBC that staff adhere to its safe schools, equity and human rights policies. The board also has a Safe Schools Action Plan, which includes a goal of having 80 per cent of students from equity-seeking groups self-reporting that they're feeling safe and supported at school.

Caspian Richard, a Grade 9 transgender student at Bernie Custis Secondary School, was previously deadnamed due to the public school board's virtual learning system. The school board eventually fixed the issue.

Richard said he hasn't experienced a lot of bullying this year, but other trans students have.

"I feel like teachers ... we have to respect them, but I feel like they don't show that same kind of respect back to us," he said. "I think there should be more done around the support of trans kids and all the kids [who are] LGBTQ."

It's unclear how widespread transphobia in Hamilton schools is, partly because Hamilton's public and Catholic school boards don't track the number of transgender students enrolled.

Alex, their mother Tanya O'Connell and Kells say they were disappointed to hear that, but unsurprised.

"However, we do await the release of the Student Census data later this spring. This data will have a better understanding of some of the students who participated in the census and identified as transgender," said Shawn McKillop, spokesperson for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

Jadon, from the Catholic board, said HWCDSB is preparing demographic surveys for students and staff "in our continued commitment to active listening, prayer and right action."

"It is our hope that the voluntary census surveys will provide important insight into the development of thoughtful, data-informed decisions and supports," she wrote.

"This undertaking builds on our efforts to respect differences, provide care and support for all students and staff, and is informed by our Catholic teaching on the dignity of the human person. The centrality of Jesus Christ provides the framework — not only for the census survey, but the response/action flowing from it."

More representation, training needed

Fae Johnstone, executive director of Wisdom2Action, an LGBTQ+ consultancy firm, previously told CBC that school boards need implementation plans that include financial resources dedicated to inclusion, and clear expectations communicated to staff and educators that homophobia and transphobia won't be tolerated.

Kells said parents should have more resources too.

Richard said there should be more LGBTQ+ representation in schools and more LGBTQ+ resources for students.

WATCH | LGBTQ consultant says school boards need action plans:

LGBTQ consultant says school boards need action plans to fight transphobia Duration 1:15 Fae Johnstone, the executive director of Wisdom2Action, an LGBTQ+ consultancy firm, said transgender students are still big targets for bullying in schools. 1:15

Alex is advocating for gender-neutral washrooms and more school-wide education, including at assemblies or workshops.

O'Connell's list of recommendations include:

School-wide education about being transgender.

Participating in days like Day of Pink and the Trans Day of Remembrance.

Providing access to a Gay Straight Alliance or similar groups.

For its part, HWDSB said it has some gender-neutral washrooms, is working on improving the diversity of staff, has observed some LGBTQ days during the school year and welcomes positive space groups.

Reflecting on their own situation, Kells hopes schools step up.

"I am flabbergasted at how difficult this whole situation has ended up being and I'm left very concerned for other parents and other students."