Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran Canadian punter Jon Ryan
Jon Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl in 2014
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday.
Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014.
He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt.
Small, 22, attended training camp with the Tiger-Cats and appeared in both pre-season games, converting all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder.
Small played 46 games over four seasons at Texas A&M University.
The Ticats, who are winless through the first four games this CFL season, also released punter Simon Laryea, offensive lineman Aaron Johnson and Canadian linebacker Jared Beeksma on Sunday.
