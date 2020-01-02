Tiger-Cats release all-star Bralon Addison to pursue NFL opportunities

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released one of its all-stars, wide receiver Bralon Addison so he can pursue opportunities in the National Football League.

On Thursday, the Ticats announced that they released the 26-year-old to chase his NFL dreams. Addison would have become a free agent in February.

The five-foot-nine, 197-pound Texas native started 16 games at wide receiver for the Ticats in 2019 and ranked among the top players in the CFL in all major categories, including fourth in receptions (95), fifth in yards (1,236) and sixth in both touchdowns (7) and targets (126).

His 95 receptions tied Tony Champion's 1989 record for the sixth-best single-season total in Ticats' franchise history.

Tiger-Cats' receiver Bralon Addison was named a CFL East Division all-star for the first time in his career this past year. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The statement put out by the team highlighted Addison's power on the offence, including adding 36 carries for 218 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Addison was also named a CFL East division all-star this past year for the first time in his career.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats headed to the 2019 Grey Cup with a CFL-best 15-3 won'lost record, but fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who claimed the title 33-12.