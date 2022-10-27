Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Daly played 4 games for the Tiger-Cats last season
Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The Canadian defensive back and the CFL team agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old to return to the city.
Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season.
Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game.
The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the Ticats (2014-21), registering 150 total tackles. That includes 101 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
After last season, Daly joined Wilfrid Laurier University's coaching staff as a defensive backs and special teams assistant coach, and helped guide the Golden Hawks to a 5-3 overall record.
