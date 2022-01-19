Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign receiver/kick-returner Papi White
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed American receiver/kick-returner Papi White on Tuesday.
White appeared in five regular-season games with Hamilton last year, starting four. He had 11 catches for 105 yards and a TD while also rushing for 43 yards on 13 carries for 43 yards.
The five-foot-nine, 170-pound White registered six punt returns for 90 yards and one kickoff return for 23 yards. But White had a 92-yard punt return TD in Hamilton's 27-19 East Division final win over Toronto.
