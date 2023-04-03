Looking for something fun to do in Hamilton this Easter weekend? Here's a list of what's on

The Easter weekend is coming up and there's lots to do, including Easter egg hunts and a drop in workshop for families to create, explore and play. Keep checking back. We'll add new events every day.

The weather forecast is calling for some sunny conditions on Friday and Saturday and a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday. A high of 6 C is expected on Friday, 8 C on Saturday and 12 C on Sunday.

Here are some ideas for how to spend the long weekend and get outside to enjoy the warmer weather.

Easter egg hunt at Gourley Park on Good Friday

The annual Gourley Park Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Good Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year organizers spread out the crowds due to COVID-19, by having half-hour increments for the actual egg hunt. They'll do the same this year.

Registration is required to participate. The registration fee is $5.

The registration numbers for each time slot are limited, so you are encouraged to register early. The rest of the events are open to young people before or after their slotted time for the hunt.

National Service Dogs Easter Egg Hunt

Active parents will also host the National Service Dogs Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs and Their Families Fundraiser on Good Friday.

According to their website , thousands of colourful eggs are filled with prize tokens and a dog treat, which are hidden over a defined area. Participants (dogs with the assistance of their humans) collect eggs, retrieve prizes and get a swag bag. The hunt will be held at Joe Sam's Leisure Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Annual Gala Bunny Hop

The Gibson and Landsdale area community planning team wants you to know that the Easter Bunny is on his way and you're invited to join him at Powell Park Clubhouse on April 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for fun, games, prizes, food and fun.

The Gibson and Landsdale Area Community Planning Team wants you to know that the Easter Bunny is on his way. (Bytown Museum)

Drop in workshop for families to create, explore and play

Workers Arts and Heritage Centre at 51 Stuart Street will host Creatures of Change with the Beehive Collective on Saturday.

The Mesoamerica Resiste! Poster folds to create a square with shutters that open to a larger image inside. (The Beehive Design Collective)

At the drop in workshop for families, the Beehive Collective will share stories drawn from the Mesoamerica Resiste! poster — which folds to create a square with shutters that open to a larger image inside. From there, participants create their own resistance creatures out of paper, cardboard and craft materials. The workshop will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Family story time at Hamilton Public Library

Two branches of the Hamilton Public Library will host Family story time on Monday, and you are invited to bring the whole family and get ready to read.

At the Kenilworth branch at 103 Kenilwoth Ave. N., story time begins at 10 a.m.. At the Ancaster Branch, 300 Wilson St. E. it takes place at 11 a.m.