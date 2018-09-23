Police investigate teen's death as Hamilton's 6th homicide of the year

The death of a 19 year old is being investigated as Hamilton's sixth homicide of the year, police say, after an early morning incident in the city's east end.

Officers were called to 470 Beach Road around 4 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

The victim was first transported to hospital by a group of people in a pickup truck, according to Staff Sgt. Steve Bereziuk. But along the way they met up with members of the Hamilton Fire Department who were responding to another incident near Dalhousie Avenue and Ottawa Street North.

The man was then transferred to an ambulance and rushed to Hamilton General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at hospital at about 6 a.m.

Bereziuk said the cause of death is a "suspected gunshot wound."

He added the investigation is in the "extremely early stages" and that police won't be releasing more information about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.

Investigators with the major crime unit are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-546-3874 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.