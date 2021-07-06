Former Hamilton teacher-coach with Blue Jays' youth academy faces more sex charges

A former public school teacher and baseball coach in Hamilton who worked for years with the Toronto Blue Jays' youth academy now faces two more sex charges, on top of ones announced previously in a separate case.

Hamilton police Const. Inderjit Bharaj said in a phone interview he couldn't reveal many details, but the new charges — sexual assault and sexual interference — against the 57-year-old were related to two separate "historical" cases.

"The sex assault unit believes there may be others," he said.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board previously said John Douglas Hashimoto worked at four schools between 1987 and 2019:

Billy Green Elementary School.

Dr. J.E. Davey Elementary School.

Queensdale Elementary School.

Sherwood Secondary School.

In a previous letter to families, the school board also said: "If you are a survivor of child sexual abuse or sexual assault, remember the abuse was not your fault and there is no time limit on reporting the abuse to police."

Bharaj said Hashimoto, of Hamilton, has been released on bail.

Hamilton police say anyone with information can contact Det.-Const. Michal Buszkowski of the sexual assault unit at 905-540-5543 or Crime Stoppers.

Separate investigation by Halton police

Hashimoto was previously charged by Halton Regional Police with luring a child under 16 and an invitation to sexual touching.

Bharaj said the charges in Hamilton are separate from the ones in Halton.

Court documents obtained by CBC News show he was first arrested on March 31.

Halton police said Hashimoto worked at the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy.

The Blue Jays said Hashimoto was a seasonal employee with the academy from 2006 until early 2020. Spokesperson Jessica Beard said the organization terminated his contract during the pandemic.

Former Hamilton teach John Hashimoto, 57, who worked for years with the Toronto Blue Jays' youth academy, faces sex-related charges in two separate cases. (johnhashimoto.ca)

As part of his work, the Blue Jays said, he underwent a criminal record check every other year, and was last cleared in November 2019. The team also said annual mandatory training for its baseball instructors requires staff to not be alone with children and youth participants.

Halton police said Hashimoto's credentials include being a master coach developer and evaluator with Baseball Canada.

Adam Morissette, spokesperson for Baseball Canada, previously said the organization suspended him indefinitely.

Halton police said he used the handle David or David 46 online.

Const. Steve Elms, a spokesperson for Halton police, previously said there may be other victims.

Anyone with information related to the Halton case is asked to call Det. Todd Martin at 905-825-4747 ext. 8983 or Det. Const. Andrew Hulbert at 905-825-4747 ext. 8974. Both are with the Halton Regional Police Service internet child exploitation unit.

Resources for sexual assault survivors and their families include: