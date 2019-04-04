Hundreds of Hamilton students walk out of class in protest to education cuts

Hundreds of Hamilton students are walking out of class, banding together with peers from across the province in protest against education spending cuts.

Students from a number of Hamilton schools from both the public and separate boards started walking out at around 1:15 p.m. today.

Students from about 600 schools across the province were expected to speak out against cuts to staffing — with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board deciding on an estimated reduction of about 136 positions from the the current school year.

Amelia Arlen, a Grade 12 student at Westmount Secondary School told CBC News that about 200 students from her school walked out class, protesting outside of the school.

"We are standing outside to protest education cuts that Doug Ford is trying to make right now," said Arlen.

"I would tell Doug Ford that he needs to pay attention to education because it is what empowers our future, for it should become better and not worse."

This sixth grade me felt like she didn't have a voice. Well, now I'm in grade 12 and I'm walking out at 1:15pm like many other students across Ontario in support of the teachers.

Arlen says that teachers have told them they are "not allowed to comment at this time."

A group of about 70 students from Cathedral High School in downtown Hamilton walked to Hamilton city hall.

When asked if students will be punished for cutting class, AlexJohnstone, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board told CBC News that parents and guardian would be notified of their child's absence.

Umm. I am 13 and I have been paying taxes since I was 6 years old. Please don't tell me what I think is important. Stop the cuts to education. We will make you a one term government. "We support our students' civil rights and their interest in civic engagement. We support student voices. We recognize that our students are feeling frustrated and that they are feeling they have not had a voice in the process," she said

"We know that many of our students have demonstrated their civic rights today in a way that is responsible, respectful and safe." "Students are able to leave the property with permission -- many of our students were taking part over their lunch hour," said "We know that many of our students have demonstrated their civic rights today in a way that is responsible, respectful and safe."

A representative from NDP MPP Sandy Shaw's office told CBC News that there's over 100 outside her Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas constituency office.

Arlen told CBC News that students are expected to protest until just after 3 p.m.