Hamilton to see between 7 and 14 cm of snow: Environment Canada

Up to 14 cm of snow could land in Hamilton on Sunday according to a weather advisory from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency states there may be poor visibility, slippery driving conditions and, at times, a heavy downpour that forces snow to quickly accumulate.

There could be as little as seven centimetres of snow, but it is expected to fall between this morning and midnight according to the advisory.

"Snowfall accumulation will generally increase the further [you are] from Lake Ontario. Areas near Lake Ontario may switch over to ice pellets and/or rainfall late this afternoon or evening, creating sloppy conditions."

The County of Brant could see as much as 10 cm and Halton region may also see as much as 14 cm.