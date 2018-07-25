Hamilton lights its sign in support of Toronto after deadly shooting

The city is lighting its Hamilton sign in solidarity with Toronto this week, and Hamilton's mayor says he'll reach out to John Tory to talk solutions to gun violence.

The city is lighting the letters "T" and "O" in the "Hamilton" sign in front of city hall, says Mayor Fred Eisenberger. Municipal flags are also flying half-staff.

Eisenberger said he also plans to reach out to Tory, mayor of Toronto, "once everything settles down."

Maybe they can "talk about how we can come together with a unified voice on this to encourage better gun control laws," he said, and advocate for better mental health services.

Julianna Kozis, left, and Reese Fallon, right, were killed after a deadly rampage in Toronto's Greektown Sunday night. (Toronto Police Service/Facebook)

Toronto has been in shock since Sunday, when Faisal Hussain, 29, opened fire in the Greektown neighbourhood of the Danforth, killing two people and injuring 13 others.

One of the victims was Reese Fallon, 18, of Toronto. Fallon was going to attend McMaster University in September.

"McMaster University extends its sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of Sunday night's shooting in Toronto," said president Patrick Deane in a statement.

"We are particularly saddened to learn that a young woman who was going to begin her studies at McMaster this fall was one of those who died in the attack."

Deja Shapiro, a friend of shooting victim Reese Fallon's, writes Reese's name on a makeshift memorial on the Danforth Monday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Hamilton has had its own issues with gun violence, particularly in 2015. That's when two people shot at each other in broad daylight on Main Street East, among other incidents.

Eisenberger publicly said then that he wanted to ban guns, although city lawyers said that was redundant. In the end, he launched a task force.

Eisenberger said Wednesday that his view on guns hasn't changed.

"I can't for the life of me understand why anyone in the city needs to have a gun unless they're security, or a police officer, or licensed to hunt."