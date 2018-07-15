Skip to Main Content
Hamilton police searching for missing swimmer near Leander Boat Club

Hamilton police say they are investigating a potential drowning of a man who was swimming near Leander Boat Club.

Niagara police marine dive unit on scene to help locate 35-year-old man

Laura Clementson · CBC News ·
Police in Hamilton are investigating a potential drowning of a male swimmer near Leander Boat Club. (Laura Clementson/CBC)

The Hamilton Police Service is investigating a possible drowning of a man who was swimming near Leander Boat Club.

Police began searching for a missing 35-year-old man after receiving a call Sunday morning at about 6:10 a.m. that the swimmer had gone missing. 

They say the man was with other people at the time. 

"At this point we have not been able to locate anybody in the water," said Staff Sgt. Paul Evans. 

Based on when the swimmer was last seen, police have requested assistance from the Niagara Regional Police Service dive unit, which is currently on scene. 

There is a heavy police presence in the area, along with paramedics. 

Police say marine traffic near the area continues to be affected while they investigate.

