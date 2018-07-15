Hamilton police searching for missing swimmer near Leander Boat Club

The Hamilton Police Service is investigating a possible drowning of a man who was swimming near Leander Boat Club.

Police began searching for a missing 35-year-old man after receiving a call Sunday morning at about 6:10 a.m. that the swimmer had gone missing.

They say the man was with other people at the time.

HPS continues to search for missing male swimmer. Based on when the swimmer was last seen, we’ve requested assistance from <a href="https://twitter.com/NiagRegPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NiagRegPolice</a> Dive Unit in locating the missing male near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a> Leander Boat Club. Marine traffic near the area continues to be affected. —@HamiltonPolice "At this point we have not been able to locate anybody in the water," said Staff Sgt. Paul Evans.

Based on when the swimmer was last seen, police have requested assistance from the Niagara Regional Police Service dive unit, which is currently on scene.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, along with paramedics.

Police say marine traffic near the area continues to be affected while they investigate.