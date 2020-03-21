Hamilton schools are doing investigations and reviews — experts break down how they work

McMaster University and Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board have both recently announced third-party independent investigations — regarding sexual misconduct and racism respectively.

Hamilton police recently received the results of an independent third party review of their handling of PRIDE in 2019.

McMaster has hired an investigator from Rubin Thomlinson LLP and a vice-provost of student affairs to probe into separate investigations after allegations from students.

HWDSB says it plans to hire a consultant in the coming weeks and already has a panel of experts taking a look at bullying in schools.

While many companies used to launch their own reviews when allegations of misconduct or workplace culture issues are made, it's now standard practice to hire an external group to investigate.

With investigations and reviews underway across many of the city's institutions — all of them meant to find answers that can prompt long-lasting change — CBC spoke to experts to explain how investigations and reviews work.

More transparency with third-parties

Michael Arntfield is the national investigative consultant at Corporate Investigation Services and is set to publish Workplace Violence & Harassment: A Forensic Investigation Handbook.

He tells CBC an investigation starts when there appears to be a breach in an employer's policy, which is usually aligned with provincial law.

One of the reviews at McMaster University started after Scott Watter, an associate professor in the department, was suspended over allegations involving a number of McMaster policies, including the Sexual Violence Policy.

That investigation has led to the suspension of two other faculty members and a grad student. It has also spurred a a full review of the department to address systemic issues.

To avoid any bias or the mere appearance of it, Arntfield says companies should hire an independent third-party on contract.

"It's just a matter of practice, it makes sense," he explains.

Brian Sartorelli, president and CEO of Investigative Risk Management, tells CBC to ensure fairness and confidentiality, the institution's lawyer would retain the third-party investigator.

That would allow conversations about the investigation to be privileged and confidential to anyone besides the firm and the lawyer.

Demonstrating true independence

He adds that not everyone trusts an investigation, even if it comes from a third-party or external firm.

While there are disclaimers that declare the investigators have no conflicts of interest, which may also put an interviewee at ease, sometimes they can receive a copy of the interview transcript.

Sartorelli said the key is building rapport with the interviewees and the public by emphasizing the fact the firm is independent and is only looking for facts, not conclusions.

Ahona Mehdi was one of two student trustees who served on the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board during the 2019-2020 school year and described her time in the role as the "most patronizing experience of my life." Her comments spurred an investigation. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

"What I say is, 'Listen, we've been hired to provide an impartial investigation. We're not here to judge, we're here to simply obtain the evidence or information required,'" he explained.

"You end up saying, 'This may help you, it may bring all the facts to the table.' If you're the respondent and you didn't do what is being alleged, 'Let's put the information on the table, let's get your side of the story, let's hear what you have to say.'"

What is the goal of an investigation?

The ultimate goal of the investigation is to understand what the problem is and why it's happening. And it must be done through a fair process.

"It's the cornerstone of developing a defensible and credible investigation," said Sartorelli, who is also the president of the Council of Professional Investigators of Ontario.

Investigations lead to a detailed report that summarizes all of the findings. They are usually 70 to a 100 pages in length.

The investigative firms themselves don't usually offer recommendations, but summarize all of their findings, which the institution or company's human resources department would use to suggest changes.

Recommendations were a critical part of Scott Bergman's independent review of the Hamilton Police Service, which "failed to protect the public" at the local Pride 2019 festival. Reviews, however, are not the same as investigations as they offer conclusions and recommendations.

Hamilton's police services board said it 'sincerely and unreservedly apologizes' and will implement all 38 recommendations from a damning report into the conduct of police before, during and after Hamilton's 2019 Pride festival. (Imgur)

The investigative process

First, investigators speak to the original complainant.

"You're going to provide them an opportunity to expand on the allegation they've made … you'd be amazed when an impartial, arms-length party with no entanglements with that person comes in and starts asking questions, what we can flesh out," Arntfield said.

"They materialize organically. What often starts as one allegation can quickly balloon into multiple allegations or historical issues come to light and this is unfortunately why some organizations are often leery about allowing outsiders to peek behind the curtain."

Through that, firms begin to develop the scope of the investigation.

As that person begins to name more witnesses, investigators would interview all of them as well, collecting as much information as possible. As they learn more details, investigators also need to check the credibility of those witnesses as part of procedural fairness.

"You need to know whether there's any collaboration between the complainant and an independent witness ... did they come to you, did you go to them? What's the motivation behind that witness?" Sartorelli explains.

A former Hamilton Tiger-Cats player who worked with McMaster University's Indigenous Student Services wrote an open letter describing repeated attempts to raise issues with racism inside the school's athletic department. (CFL.ca)

At McMaster University, the school added extra dates to its review of Black student athletes' experiences to try and get as many people interviewed as possible. The review started after allegations from alumni of racist behaviour inside the school's athletic department.

After collecting as much information as they can, investigators generally approach the accused or respondent at the end. Some will tell the respondent what the accusations are before interviewing them.

Arntfield adds that approach the accused last saves investigators from bouncing between complainant and the respondent whenever new information arises.

How does an investigation end?

The investigations are normally done within 90 days as suggested by Ontario's Ministry of Labour, though firms try to get it finished as soon as possible.

After speaking to everyone involved and detailing all the findings, investigators will lay out the facts in a summary. Many times, they also offer a presentation.

The burden of proof is a balance of probabilities, which means one thing is more likely than not to have happened. It's the standard of proof for a civil case.

Sartorelli and Arntfield emphasize that their investigations don't lead to conclusions, just facts.

Human resources departments or a separate independent party may offer recommendations, like in Bergman's review of Hamilton Police Services or the incoming findings from HWDSB's review on bullying.

Yommna Rakem, a grade four student at Tiffany Hills Elementary School, cried when she told the crowd at the bullying review session a boy at school called her "deaf" because she wears hearing aids. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

"People hear a third-party investigation and think it's some hired gun or a law firm, but there's an entire ecosystem of specialists that can deal with this and the public may not be aware of this avenue," Arntfield said.

"Some people naturally are weary when we get involved but the vast majority, when people attend their interviews, are relieved. Often they've been trying to draw attention to an issue for years and finally there's some really hope an outsider can affect positive change."