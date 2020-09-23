Find out if your local school has a COVID-19 case
As COVID-19 cases appear in schools in Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara and the surrounding area, CBC Hamliton has created a map that shows which local schools are affected by the virus.
Only schools with a case of COVID-19 are identified on the map
As COVID-19 cases appear in schools in Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara and the surrounding area, CBC Hamilton has created a map that shows which local schools are affected by the virus.
Only schools with a case of COVID-19 are identified on the map.
Use the map to find out if your school is affected.
INTERACTIVE | Use this map to find COVID-19 cases in local schools
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.