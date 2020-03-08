Two dead, 2 injured after early morning shooting in Hamilton

A man and woman are dead and two others were sent to hospital, Hamilton police say, after an early morning shooting at Sam's Hotel and Tavern on Barton Street East.

Police say they are in the early stages of investigating the city's third fatal shooting of the year.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics rushed three men and a woman to hospital. One man was pronounced dead and a woman died later in the morning.

The other two men were seriously hurt, Hamilton Police spokesperson Jackie Penman told CBC News, but are now in stable condition.

Police on scene at Sam's Hotel and Tavern early Sunday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Hamilton Police are investigating the shooting that left one person dead. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Huu Hynuh, 62, owns H&H Printing across the street and heard part of the incident.

"It was noisy, people were talking and fighting," he said.

"I didn't hear [a gun shot] but I saw people lying down on the street."

Donna Robinson, 67, said the tavern and hotel is normally known for being rowdy but had been quiet in the past year. Still, a fatal shooting in the area doesn't surprise her. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Donna Robinson, 62, has lived in the area for almost two decades and told CBC News that Sam's Tavern has been quiet lately.

"Years ago, it was constantly screaming and you'd hear all this kind of stuff, you'd hear them going home," she said.

Still, a fatal shooting in the neighbourhood is no surprise for Robinson.

"We heard there had been some gangs coming in ... you just hope it's their [issue] and not random because that's when you get scared, when it's someone random," she said.

"The fact they're actually bringing guns ... if they were there having a nice night ... why do you need to bring a gun?"

Rahim Al-Saaidi, who owns Anytime Convenience store across the street, drove into work to see crime tape lining Barton Street East, between Sherman Avenue North and Birch Avenue, and Chestnut Avenue between Sherman and Barton.

"Shooting and killed people, I can't believe it," the 56-year-old told CBC News.

"I've been here about five years ... I'm patient because this is my family business but this year is the last year for me," he said.

Rahim Al-Saaidi, a corner store owner near the tavern, said he's going to move his business away from the area after the early morning shooting that killed two people. (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC)

Police will be at the scene throughout the day, Penman said, and will provide an update this afternoon.

The Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation as officers canvass the area for witnesses and video.

Hamilton police will provide a media update at 3 p.m.