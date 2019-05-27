Province delaying health care cuts buys Hamilton some time: mayor

Hamilton's mayor says the province's announcement not to cut funding for child care, public health or paramedics right away buys the city some time to make its point that service cuts would hurt residents.

Fred Eisenberger says Premier Doug Ford's announcement to reverse the planned 2019 cuts to municipal funding is a "progressive, positive step."

Ford wants municipalities to cut their budgets by four per cent. It will be tough for Hamilton to achieve that without cutting services or jobs, Eisenberger said. But Monday's announcement gives the city time to make that case to Ford.

"It's good news that the province is listening," he said.

"Hopefully it buys us a conversation and some collaboration. The whole point of this exercise is to stop the arbitrary stuff and let's sit down like partners."

Ford made the announcement Monday alongside Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing.

The province had previously said it would hike the city's share of funding for child care programs, which would cost Hamilton as much as $5 million per year. Those programs include subsidies for families who earn up to $80,000.

It was also hiking the city's share of public health costs, and paramedic services changes were coming too. The province also plans to merge Hamilton's public health unit with those in Brant, Haldimand-Norfolk and Niagara.

Municipalities have already set their 2019 budgets. Ford said future cuts will continue as planned, but this gives the province time to work with mayors.

"We're a government that listens," Ford told reporters outside his office at Queen's Park. "We're going to give the mayors more time."

Municipalities are also struggling with the province cancelling an increase to their share of the gas tax.

Eisenberger said the temporary reprieve will give the city some time to think about how to trim its budget.

Hamilton will also work through the Large Urban Mayors' Caucus of Ontario (LUMCO) and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) to lobby against a four per cent cut.

"It's going to be a really tough row to hoe to find additional dollars without cutting services or losing jobs."