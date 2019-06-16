Several injured in altercation between attendees, demonstrators at Hamilton Pride festival

Hamilton police are investigating a physical confrontation between two opposing groups at the Hamilton Pride festival at Gage Park on Saturday.

Jackie Penman, a Hamilton police spokesperson, said she "can't say for sure" what sparked the altercation, but that a group of protesters clashed with a group attending the festival.

"I do believe there was a religious group there, and they were joined by some yellow vest protesters as well, and then some of the participants at the Hamilton Pride festival also got involved," she said.

The incident happened in the middle of the park, away from the main festivities.

Those involved in the scuffle had to be separated by police and escorted off the property.

Pictures circulating on social media seem to show protesters holding signs condemning the event, despite barricades that were set up to bar them from the festival, although CBC News could not independently verify the content.

CBC reached out to organizers and witnesses for comment.

Although there were officers on duty at the event, Penman said altercations like this are "not a common occurrence at festivals like this."

She added that police witnessed several minor injuries, but no victims or witnesses have come forward with information.

"Anyone that was injured at the festival, we would certainly encourage to come forward to police to report their injuries so we can investigate further," Penman said.

Blocking out a disgusting display of hatred at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hamont?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hamont</a> Pride. Love is louder always. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pride</a> <a href="https://t.co/i5iVI2aEmE">pic.twitter.com/i5iVI2aEmE</a> —@ihearthamilton

Prior to the event, organizers of Pride Hamilton had posted a warning to their Facebook page addressed to attendees, cautioning that protesters might show up at the festival.

"As you might remember, about 6 or 7 protestors showed up to Gage Park last year with big awful signs," the post reads. "When they got there they were greeted by drums, security, police, community resistance, and loud ally voices."

In the post, the group said it had been planning and preparing for protesters at this year's celebration.

"We want Pride to be a safe celebration for everyone who attends."