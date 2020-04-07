40-year-old Hamilton man arrested for stealing package off doorstep: police

A 40-year-old Hamilton man was arrested, police say, for stealing a package from the front doorstep of a Gibson neighbourhood home.

The man will appear in court today facing charges of theft under $5,000 and possession under $5,000.

With the help of video surveillance, police were able to arrest the man who had stolen a package from a home in the area of Holton Avenue and King Street East around 11 a.m. on March 26.

The suspect was arrested April 6, but the package was not recovered.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation is asked to contact police at 905-546-4725.