Police from across GTA help Hamilton police disperse large crowd at 'impromptu car show'

Hamilton police, with help of officers from around the GTA, dispersed a large crowd gathered in a parking lot on Saturday night for what police are calling an "impromptu car show."

Officers from Peel Regional Police, York Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police helped to break up the gathering, according to Staff Sgt. Richard Vanderboom, of Hamilton Police Mountain Station.

People brought about 500 cars to the parking lot at Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster, 771 Golf Links Road, for the event, he said. He declined to estimate how many people were there.

"We shut the party down and sent everyone home," he said.

No one was arrested. The" impromptu car show" began at about 6 p.m. and police cleared the parking lot by 10 p.m., he added.

Vanderboom said people who were asked to leave were co-operative.

The crowd was well over the new allowable limits for outdoor social gatherings set by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Vanderboom said police were concerned about the size of the crowd and about the potential for street racing.

"We were trying to prevent a potential street racing problem. We were successful," he said.

The cars parked in the lot included pickup trucks, sports cars and tow trucks. Mainly young people attended, he said.

About 20 police officers in all, including from the out-of-town services, were involved, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Premier Doug Ford had announced that the province was lowering the number of people allowed at social gatherings across Ontario.

Effective immediately, private, unmonitored gatherings are to be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for the next 28 days, Ford announced at a news conference at Queen's Park.