Hamilton paramedics charged in death of Good Samaritan Al-Hasnawi to appear in court

Two Hamilton paramedics accused of failing to respond properly to the pleas of a dying teenager are to appear in court today.

Chris Marchant, 29, and Steve Snively, 53, are charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life in the death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi. Both men, according to their union, have been fired by the city.

Al-Hasnawi, a Brock University student, was shot while trying to help an older man who was accosted outside his Hamilton mosque by two other men on Dec. 2, 2017.

Witnesses alleged that the responding paramedics accused Al-Hasnawi of exaggerating the extent of his injuries, and that they took too long to treat him and take him to hospital.

Police have described Al-Hasnawi as a brave young man who was trying to do the right thing. Ontario's provincial police watchdog announced in August that it is now investigating a Hamilton police officer in connection with the death of Al-Hasnawi.

Hamilton police charged one man with second-degree murder and another with accessory after the fact in relation to the shooting. Niagara regional police were then called in to investigate the way paramedics handled the case.