Rally calls for improved prison conditions as inmates in Hamilton and Niagara refuse food

Inmates inside the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre could be heard banging against windows Friday evening as a small group of advocates rallied outside, demanding improved jail conditions.

"Prison seeks to create apathy and division. We can see today, they failed in that task," Ben Earl, a volunteer with the Barton Prisoner Solidarity Project, said in a speech outside the maximum-security facility.

"We stand here for prisoner abolition and prisoner rights."

The rally came two days after inmates in Hamilton started refusing food, saying they're facing too many lockdowns, aren't getting enough time outside, aren't accessing mail services in a timely fashion and may lose some TV channels.

There are at least 180 inmates protesting in the jail, the advocacy group said.

"This is their access to the outside world … and rights and resources," Earl said.

Cedar Hopperton, a volunteer with the Barton Prisoner Solidarity Project, said she's heard from inmates who say they're prepared to strike all weekend. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Inmates at the Niagara Detention Centre are also on a hunger strike, according to Andrew Morrison, spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Morrison didn't say when it started, why they're protesting or how many people are demonstrating. Advocates in Hamilton didn't have details either.

"Correctional staff are engaging with the inmates to address their concerns. Health care staff are monitoring inmates involved. The inmates continue to have access to canteen, including snacks," Morrison said.

"The ministry can confirm that the facilities are secure and operating routinely."

In Hamilton Friday, the group of about 30 supporters gathered on Ferguson Street, across from the Barton Street jail, at 5:30 p.m.

They shouted, waved their hands, held up signs and blared music.

In his speech, Earl said he and the group were "showing solidarity" and amplifying inmates' voices.

"The people in there are our neighbours, our friends, our family," he said.

Inmates in Hamilton and Niagara are currently hunger striking. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

The group walked around the prison, drawing honks of support along the way.

One passerby on a bike yelled at the group saying the inmates are getting what they deserve.

Cedar Hopperton, a volunteer with the solidarity project, said inmates told her jail administration are not making any concessions.

She said the inmates don't plan on wavering either.

"They're prepared to go all weekend."